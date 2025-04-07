Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Welcomes Steve Feemster
"Steve's personable charisma and extensive knowledge of the workers compensation insurance market make him the perfect fit to continue the positive momentum we've achieved in San Diego," said Rick Chen, Assistant Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Preferred Employers. "We are confident that Steve's leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional customer value will be instrumental in our ongoing success and growth."
About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:
Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.
