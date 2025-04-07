Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Welcomes Steve Feemster

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role, Steve returns to his home market and will focus on strengthening broker relationships in San Diego and the surrounding Southern California counties. His recent decade-long tenure on the general agency side of Preferred's business has equipped him with an in-depth understanding of the brand, positioning him to enhance the business's workers' compensation insurance offerings and elevate the brand presence across the region.

"Steve's personable charisma and extensive knowledge of the workers compensation insurance market make him the perfect fit to continue the positive momentum we've achieved in San Diego," said Rick Chen, Assistant Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Preferred Employers. "We are confident that Steve's leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional customer value will be instrumental in our ongoing success and growth."

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

