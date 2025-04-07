The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. Scott Andrews As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) J. Scott Andrews has made a significant impact in the field of commercial real estate, leveraging his extensive experience and educational background to foster growth and innovation within the industry. With a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Oregon (1974) and a Master of Business Administration in Real Estate Finance from The Wharton School (1978), Mr. Andrews has established himself as a trusted figure in the local real estate landscape.

Over his impressive 46-year career, Mr. Andrews has successfully helped his company to grow from just 10 employees to a robust team of over 50, demonstrating his exceptional leadership and business acumen. His commitment to community involvement is reflected in his extensive service on various boards, including his tenure as a Founding chair and board member for Portland Mall Management Inc. since 2006. He also served as a trustee for the University of Oregon Foundation from 2009 to 2017, and as chair of LifeWorks NW from 2006 to 2015. His leadership roles further extend to the Portland Business Alliance, where he served as chair in 2005, and as president of Sport Oregon from 1996 to 2001 as well as president of the Multnomah Athletic Club in 1994-95. He is currently chair of the University of Oregon Business School Advisory Board. He currently serves as the President of the Halprin Landscape Conservancy.

Mr. Andrews has been recognized for his contributions to the community and the industry, receiving the Liberty & Hope Award from the Oregon League of Minority Voters in 2019. His efforts to revitalize Portland's downtown earned him the Downtown Champion Award from the Portland Business Alliance in 2018, and his global impact was honored with the Global Business Award from the Oregon Special Olympics in 2016. He was awarded the Pioneer Award from the University of Oregon in 2021.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Andrews is dedicated to personal growth and enjoys reading, walking, and spending quality time with his grandchildren. He acknowledges the influence of his mentor, Pete Mark, and expresses heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Linda, for her unwavering support throughout his journey.

As he looks to the future, Mr. Andrews remains committed to the philosophy of "be in the right place at the right time," and "treat people right" guiding principles that has propelled his success in commercial real estate.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle