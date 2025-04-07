Global Transformational Leader In Sustainability, Maninder Singh, Urges: We Must Act As Responsible Grandparents

Maninder Singh receiving the Global Transformational Leader 2025 at the Palace of Westminster, London

- Maninder SinghLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and ethical leadership, the World Centre for Research and Consulting (WCRCINT) proudly hosted the Global Business Conclave 2025 at the historic House of Lords. Among the distinguished honorees, Maninder Singh , Founder and CEO of Manzeera Solutions, received the prestigious title of“Leaders of the Year 2025: Global Transformational Leader.” This recognition has bolstered consumer confidence, attracted strategic investments, and reinforced internal trust within his company. Maninder Singh's achievement is a testament to the power of visionary leadership in transforming industries and inspiring global progress.The event brought together more than 150 global leaders from over 30 nations, creating an atmosphere of shared vision and mutual respect. Through a rigorous eight-month evaluation process-comprising global nominations, data-driven analysis, expert reviews, and independent audits-each awardee was recognized for their measurable, scalable impact in their industries. For Maninder Singh, this accolade is not merely an award but a validation of his dedication to driving sustainable growth and innovative change."Our Generation Is the one that has experienced the impacts of sustainability and also will be the last to lead this change in making a better world. As a global transformational leader in sustainability, I believe we must all embrace the role of a responsible grandparent-not just to our families, but to our planet. Our generation is at a critical juncture, facing unprecedented environmental challenges that threaten the delicate balance of our ecosystems. We are witnessing dramatic shifts in climate, rapid resource depletion, and widespread environmental degradation. Yet within these challenges lies an extraordinary opportunity. I firmly believe that we are the last generation with the power to lead the change needed to secure a sustainable future. By acting with urgency, compassion, and innovation, we can implement practices and solutions that will protect our planet for the generations that follow. It's time to step up, act decisively, and leave behind a legacy of hope and positive impact." says Maninder Singh, Global Transformational Leader in Sustainability.“I am pleasantly surprised by the quality and vision of the leaders present at the event,” said Maninder Singh, Founder and CEO, Manzeera Solutions, UK.“Receiving this award at such a historic venue fuels our resolve to push boundaries in sustainability and innovation. It's a proud moment for Manzeera Solutions and everyone who believes in shaping a better tomorrow. I am deeply honoured to be selected as the Global Transformational Leader 2025 in sustainability. Receiving this prestigious recognition at the iconic House of Lords, nestled within the Palace of Westminster in London, is both humbling and inspiring. It reflects our unwavering commitment at Manzeera Solutions to pioneering sustainable innovation and driving positive change in the business landscape. This award not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for a greener, more responsible future."”Lord Swraj, Chairperson of Jury, WCRCINT &. Global Industrialist:“The Global Business Conclave 2025 isn't just an awards ceremony-it's a movement. These brands and leaders are architects of a new economic paradigm, where profit and purpose coexist.”Speaking on the occasion, Abhimanyu Ghosh, Group Editorial Director, WCRCINT said, "Our Research Process and Credibility of Awardees were selected through WCRCNT's 8-month independent evaluation framework, designed to ensure objectivity and rigor. Key stages included: Global Nominations: Open submissions from 150+ countries, vetted for eligibility. Data-Driven Analysis: Evaluation of quantitative metrics (e.g., sustainability metrics, market influence) and qualitative insights (stakeholder impact, ethical governance). Peer and Expert Review: Assessment by a 25-member panel of industry leaders, academics, and policymakers. Third-Party Audits: Validation by independent auditors to confirm transparency and accuracy. We congratulate Maninder SIngh being chosen as the Global Transformational Leader 2025"."I am truly honoured to be part of The Global Business Conclave 2025 at the historic House of Lords in London. It fills me with immense joy to welcome such an extraordinary assembly of global guests-visionary leaders and change-makers from across the world-under one roof. This vibrant gathering not only amplifies our shared commitment to ethical leadership and sustainable innovation but also reinforces the power of collaboration in shaping a better future for us all." – Baroness Sandeep Verma"I am immensely impressed by the impeccable standard of awards presented at The Global Business Conclave 2025. Each accolade embodies a deep commitment to innovation, ethical leadership, and global impact. Being at the historic House of Lords adds a profound layer of significance to this celebration of excellence." said Lord Meghnad Desai."I am truly thrilled to be part of this exceptional event. The quality of the awards, along with the distinguished gathering of global leaders, underscores a remarkable commitment to pioneering progress and sustainable practices. It is an inspiring affirmation of our shared vision for a brighter, more inclusive future." said Councillor Naima Ali, Mayor of Southwark, LondonTo read more about Maninder Singh and what WCRCINT has featured, you can visit the following story link. Profile Story.About Manzeera Solutions, UKManzeera Solutions is a leading British transformation company with a global footprint in sustainability, automation, data, and management consulting. Specializing in business intelligence, AI automation, and advanced analytics, Manzeera helps organizations drive efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth. Their expertise spans across industries, delivering tailored solutions that transform data into actionable insights. With a strong focus on AI-driven automation and strategic consulting, Manzeera enables businesses to optimize operations and future-proof their success. Visit Manzeera Solutions, UKFor more details on the winners and leadership profiles, please visit and .

