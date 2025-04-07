403
Novo Nordisk Commits $1.12 Billion To Expand Ozempic Production In Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical leader, announced a R$6.4 billion ($1.12 billion) investment in its Montes Claros facility in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
This expansion aims to double the plant's size and enhance production capacity for diabetes and obesity treatments, including its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.
The announcement, made on April 7, 2025, was attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other top officials. The investment will add 74,000 square meters to the site, with operations in the new section expected to launch by 2028.
Novo Nordisk plans to create 600 new jobs, adding to its current workforce of over 2,000 employees in Brazil. The facility already plays a critical role in the company's global supply chain, producing 12% of the world's insulin and exporting it to over 70 countries.
This marks Novo Nordisk's third major investment in Montes Claros within two years. In October 2024, the company allocated R$864 million ($152 million) to modernize insulin production and implement sustainability projects.
Two months later, it injected another R$500 million ($88 million) into enzyme production for semaglutide-based drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. The company's decision underscores Brazil's strategic importance within its global operations.
Novo Nordisk Expands in Brazil
The Montes Claros plant not only supplies insulin for Brazil's public health system but also contributes significantly to pharmaceutical exports, accounting for 25% of all medicines exported from the country.
Novo Nordisk's growth coincides with surging demand for its diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Wegovy sales alone rose by 79% in Q3 2024, generating $2.3 billion in revenue.
However, competition is heating up as Ozempic's patent expires in 2026. Brazilian firms like EMS are already developing generic versions of semaglutide, while Eli Lilly plans to introduce its rival drug Mounjaro this year.
Despite uncertainties about pricing and production specifics at the expanded facility, Novo Nordisk emphasizes that this investment will bring cutting-edge treatments closer to Brazilian patients while bolstering the country's pharmaceutical sector.
This move also aligns with the company's sustainability goals, as the Montes Claros plant integrates renewable energy and waste recycling into its operations.
