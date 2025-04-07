Over Half Of Projects Under Recovery Programme I And II Already Uploaded To DREAM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than half of the projects selected for the first and second phases of Ukraine's Recovery Programme have been uploaded to the Digital Restoration EcoSystem for Accountable Management (DREAM).

The relevant statement was made by DREAM Project Office Head Viktor Nestulia in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The work on entering information about the projects being in progress under the first and second phases of the Recovery Programme to DREAM has already started. More than half of them [projects – Ed.] have already been uploaded. Hence, we will soon be able to monitor progress not only for projects from the third phase, but also those from the first and second phases,” Nestulia told.

In his words, DREAM already contains about 200 projects, which have been implemented as part of the first and second phases of the Recovery Programme. Another 150 initiatives are in progress.

According to Nestulia, the work on filling the DREAM system with relevant information is carried out jointly by specialists from the Project Office and the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry. They help communities to enter information into DREAM.

“Now the main issue is data structuring and interaction between all stakeholders, i.e. communities and the ministry, in order to correctly develop a single programme. Today, all projects are automatically submitted for selection as determined by the ministry in the system, while we manually add historical ones each at a time,” Nestulia noted.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry decided to select projects under Ukraine's Recovery Programme via the DREAM system exclusively. All project requirements will be structured in an electronic format and visible to all communities and regional administrations. Currently, a total of 1,260 communities and 23 regional administrations are working in the DREAM system.