Russians Strike Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region With Guided Bombs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops struck four guided aerial bombs at the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram .

According to him,“the bombs hit the outskirts of the villages of Baranivka and Udy.”

“At this moment, there is no information about the victims. The data on the destruction is being checked,” Syniehubov added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of April 7, the Russian army launched an air strike on the village of Slatyne in the border community of Dergachiv in Kharkiv district , damaging at least eight houses.

The photo is illustrative