Russians Strike Zolochiv Community In Kharkiv Region With Guided Bombs
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram .
According to him,“the bombs hit the outskirts of the villages of Baranivka and Udy.”
“At this moment, there is no information about the victims. The data on the destruction is being checked,” Syniehubov added.Read also: Russians strike Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with bomb, injuring woman
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of April 7, the Russian army launched an air strike on the village of Slatyne in the border community of Dergachiv in Kharkiv district , damaging at least eight houses.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment