Criticalarc Announces Anne Cynamon As VP Of Higher Ed USA To Drive Greater Impact For Universities Nationwide

Empowering US Institutions with Enhanced Safety Solutions and Strategic Vision Under Anne Cynamon's Leadership

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CriticalArc, the global leader in safety and security solutions, is delighted to announce the promotion of Anne Cynamon to Vice President (VP) of Higher Education – USA. Since joining CriticalArc in January 2024 as Senior Director, East Coast, Anne has played an instrumental role in driving the success and growth of SafeZone , the company's leading safety and security platform, across the United States.“Anne has brilliantly led our US EDU sales team since the beginning of the year, consistently driving success and growth,” said Darren Chalmers-Stevens, COO of CriticalArc.“This promotion recognizes Anne's outstanding leadership and solidifies her role moving forward. Her passion, dedication, and exceptional contributions have made her an invaluable part of our team.”Over the past 16 months, Anne has spearheaded CriticalArc's higher education sales strategy, fostering meaningful relationships with institutions across the country. Her ability to build partnerships, strategically address the unique safety challenges universities face, and scale SafeZone's impact has been a major factor in the rising adoption of the platform.SafeZone, internationally recognized for revolutionizing campus safety, provides real-time communication and response coordination, empowering institutions to create safer environments for their students, staff, and faculty. The growth of SafeZone in the US over the past year signals CriticalArc's commitment to providing innovative solutions that address critical safety and security needs.As Vice President, Anne will oversee all higher education sales targets in the USA. Her exceptional leadership qualities and deep understanding of the sector position her to take the company's higher education initiatives to even greater heights.Anne's promotion reflects a significant milestone for both her career and CriticalArc's expanding presence in the US market. It underscores the company's long-standing dedication to delivering excellence in safety and security solutions, while celebrating the contributions of its extraordinary team members.For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to or email ....

