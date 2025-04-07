Karnataka Govt To Grant Permanent Employment For Civic Workers On May 1

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that "pourakarmikas" (civic workers) will be granted permanent employment on May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day.

In his address at the 25th annual celebration of the Pourakarmika Maha Sangha and an awareness programme for the pourakarmika community held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said: "Like the vachanas of Basavanna that say 'work is worship', you are engaged in sacred labour. Few are willing to do the kind of work you do. Hence, it is the government's responsibility and duty to address your issues and fulfil your demands."

"There is no difference between a Chief Secretary and a pourakarmika. All services are sacred. It is not right to treat you disrespectfully. You, too, deserve professional dignity and social respect. Therefore, your services will be made permanent," he added.

The jobs of drivers working with pourakarmikas on a contract basis will also be regularised, the Chief Minister said.

"Children of pourakarmikas must be educated and empowered. Only through education can one achieve self-respect. Educate all your children. Every child has talent; they just need an opportunity. When opportunities are given, their potential will emerge," he said.

"You are doing hard work to maintain cleanliness now. But your children should not have to do the same. They should move on to other professions and progress. You must integrate into the mainstream of society," he added.

He further assured that the government would provide pourakarmikas with cashless health cards. Issues regarding the identity and recognition of workers would also be resolved, he promised.

Praising the former Mayor of Bengaluru, Narayan for his role in organising and advocating for pourakarmikas, the CM noted: "Narayan, who rose from this community to become the Mayor, has made a huge contribution to the pourakarmika movement."

"The problems presented by Narayan before the government have been resolved in many ways by our administration. It was our government that ended the contract system and ensured that salaries are paid directly by the municipality. We also facilitated the construction of 524 houses for pourakarmikas in Mysuru, granting Rs 6.5 lakh per house under the housing scheme. This was done only by our government."

"The pourakarmika salary has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 17,000 during my tenure," Siddaramaiah said.

"Every year, 1,000 pourakarmikas are being sent on foreign tours. The pourakarmika community must also develop global awareness," the CM urged.