CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES TEXAS EXPANSION WITH NEW BAYTOWN LOCATION

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Texas on April 16, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Texas, located at 4531 Garth Road. The local Baytown community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, April 16, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

To kick off this next grand opening in Texas, Chicken Salad Chick will offer guests a taste of its Southern charm and community spirit, highlighted by a week of exclusive deals and giveaways. Some of the exciting offerings include:



Wednesday, April 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE Large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, April 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10:30am or 5pm will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Small Cooler!**

Friday, April 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10:30am or 5pm will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!** Saturday, April 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks at 10:30am or 5pm will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Baytown marks the third opening in Texas for the brand this quarter and the fourth location for franchise owners, Clarke and Kim Hayes. With backgrounds in business and education, Clarke and Kim discovered the opportunity to franchise with the brand through a podcast. As longtime fans of Chicken Salad Chick, they saw an opportunity to invest in a business that shared the same values and sense of community as them. Seeing potential in the growing Baytown market, they decided to bring the concept to the area, and also operate locations in Pearland, Pasadena, and Lake Jackson.

"In the car one day, I heard the Chicken Salad founder speaking on a podcast about her experience opening the restaurant. I felt so inspired by the story that the next day, Clarke and I visited the Houston location, met the District Manager and began to learn more about the brand," said Kim Hayes, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Baytown. "It has been a great journey with Chicken Salad Chick, and we are excited to bring it to Baytown. The community is so tightly knit and supportive of its residents, schools and local businesses and we're grateful for the opportunity to become a part of it. We genuinely believe Chicken Salad Chick's mission of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others aligns perfectly with the neighborhood and its small-town feel."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Baytown restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, curbside, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"With Baytown being the third grand opening in Texas in just a few months, we are excited to continue to build on this momentum and grow within the state," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We're honored to have passionate franchise owners, like the Hayes, expand our brand's presence. Their ties to the Baytown community and interest in preserving the area's small-town feel is inspiring and we're grateful to have them as part of our team."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Baytown team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Baytown, the restaurant will be raising money for the Houston Methodist Foundation and their Pink Heals Event, which supports cancer patients and helps raise awareness for breast cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Baytown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chick. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 290 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

