Slow Travel, Hawaiian Style: Four Seasons Invites Travellers To Discover A Deeper Kind Of Paradise With Immersive New Experiences On Land And Sea

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai , guests can connect with the spirit of Hawaii through exclusive experiences tailored to relaxation, adventure, and culinary discovery. The Iliahi Farm and Spa journey introduces visitors to the sacred art of sandalwood farming, while the Kimi Werner Ocean Experience invites guests to connect intimately with the ocean on a one-in-a-lifetime curated freediving adventure.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea elevates Hawaiian tradition with the Live Aloha program, which invites guests to immerse themselves in authentic Hawaiian culture through experiences that unfold at their traditional, unhurried pace. Led by Director of Hawaiian Programs "Aunt Wendy" Tuivaioge , the exclusive Behind the Scenes of Hula experience provides a rare glimpse into the world of competitive hula on the Resort's recently unveiled Queen's Garden Pā.

Starting from Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina , embark on a breathtaking guided hike to Ma'ili Pillbox along Oahu's stunning western coast. Whether at sunrise or sunset, the ascent offers a meditative experience, where each step reveals a deeper connection to the land, the ocean, and the journey itself.

At Four Seasons Resort Lanai, explore wahi pana with a Holoholo Island Tour or take a Private Culture Lessons and connect with the local community, nature, and history in a meaningful way. Whether casting a traditional fishing net or learning the craft of lei-making, these experiences are crafted to create lasting memories and deepen connections to the spirit of Lanai.

Under a Canopy of Stars: Nighttime Ocean Exploration and Dreamy Spa Experiences

Guests at Four Seasons Resort Lanai can unlock the mysteries of the night sky through the Kilo Hoku experience at the on-site Lanai Observatory. Local cultural experts share how indigenous Hawaiians and people of the Pacific utilized the celestial bodies and elements of the natural environment to guide their way on the ocean, then guide guests on a tour of the night sky, blending storytelling with astronomy in a truly unforgettable nocturnal encounter.

At Four Seasons Resort Oahu , the Moananuiakea Celestial Voyage transforms a tranquil evening into a celestial adventure aboard a traditional Polynesian canoe. Travellers disconnect from modern navigation tools, turning instead to the stars and ocean as ancient Polynesians did centuries ago. Back on land, the experience deepens with an evening of stargazing and astronomical discovery, where beneath a canopy of stars, guests follow the Hawaiian star lines, learning how Polynesian wayfarers mapped their journeys across the ocean.

Four Seasons Resort Maui offers an exclusive evening sail that celebrates Hawaii's storied voyaging traditions. Hosted by renowned Hawaiian navigator, Kala Baybayan Tanaka , aboard a Trilogy catamaran, guests on A Wayfinders Journey enjoy a multi-course dinner inspired by ancient "canoe plants" - the essential crops Polynesian voyagers brought to Hawaii centuries ago. As stars emerge overhead, discover how to trade GPS for the ancient art of celestial navigation.

Bridging the magic of nighttime exploration with the rejuvenating benefits of wellness, the Moonlight Massage Spa Experience at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai allows guests to reserve the spa after hours, ensuring complete privacy and exclusivity. The unique and fully private moon bathing ritual involves basking in the moonlight during bespoke wellness treatments, as the moon's natural energy is believed to have healing properties including stress reduction, anti-inflammation, and balancing of the body's internal energy.

At Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort guests embark on transformative wellness journeys in a serene tropical setting under the stars and amongst lush gardens. During the Evening Hale Time, couples can relax in a private 1,000-square-foot (93-square-metre) hale featuring an infrared sauna, steam shower, Ofuro bath, outdoor rain shower, and outdoor plunge pools - a perfect backdrop to connect while enjoying light refreshments. Later, try an evening glow sound bath, or open sky meditation.

Embrace Island Time: Wellness Rituals to Reset and Reconnect

In Four Seasons Resort Oahu , relax to a meditative state during the guided Mu Hala Sound Bath Journey which uses crystal sound bowls and chimes to calm the mind through sound therapy. Guests can awaken the senses and embrace the tranquility of dawn with a private sunrise yoga session led by wellness specialist Adam Brewer . Thoughtfully curated to the guest's unique intentions, this bespoke experience unfolds where the first light of day casts a golden glow over the horizon.

Guests visiting Four Seasons Resort Maui can experience profound rejuvenation with the signature Lomi Mohala Massage in a traditional Hawaiian hale overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Skilled therapists use flowing Lomi techniques to release tension while honoring ancient Hawaiian healing traditions in this open-air sanctuary.

At Four Seasons Resort Hualalai , guests connect to the pristine Kona coast through on-site exploration of coastline diversity through a private charter of the Resort's Alakai Nui, 46' catamaran. Guided by a team of marine biologists, guests of all ages may take advantage of a plethora of educational and interactive marine life experiences at the Kumu Kai Marine Center.

At Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort , guests can disconnect, restore balance, and leave with practical strategies and actionable steps they can implement at home as part of the Rest and Reset Experience or through private wellness consultations. Mindset 1:1 with biomarkers helps guests identify thought patterns, learn strategies to better manage stress, and deepen mental resilience. A Sleep 1:1 private session is a chance to review daily routines and behaviours to improve sleep quality.

Twice as Nice: Combine Two Four Seasons Destinations in One Unforgettable Vacation

Why visit just one island when Hawaii offers diverse experiences across multiple Four Seasons properties? Pair a stay at Four Seasons Resort Maui , indulging in culinary delights at KOMO with celestial navigation under the stars at Four Seasons Resort Oahu . Partake in a tranquil retreat at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort , where bespoke spa rituals await. Or combine Four Seasons Resort Hualalai's cultural experiences with Four Seasons Resort Lanai's immersive nocturnal explorations and celestial adventures for a truly comprehensive Hawaiian journey. With effortless inter-island travel and our expert Concierge teams ready to help plan every detail, experiencing the authentic spirit of Hawaii at a Four Seasons Resort has never been easier-or more unforgettable.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 56 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally , the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience , and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts . Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit FourSeasons . For the latest news, visit href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts