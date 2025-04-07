New Down Payment Program Expands Homeownership Access In Northeast Indiana

WABASH, Ind., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in homeownership is launching in Northeast Indiana. Hoosier Homes Plus, a down payment assistance program designed to make buying a home more affordable and accessible for a wide range of buyers, will be officially announced on-site at Legacy Heights in Wabash on Tuesday, April 8 at 3 p.m., during the public development Open House.

With an initial investment from the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission (SDC), Hoosier Homes Plus is available to first-time and repeat buyers across the region. The program offers critical financial support and flexibility-especially for those purchasing in new communities like Legacy Heights, a first-of-its-kind neighborhood developed in partnership with the City of Wabash. Interested buyers can access the program through Club 720, a personal financing tool designed to help prospective homebuyers achieve homeownership and financial empowerment.

"We believe strong communities start with strong households," said Andrew Briggs who serves as a volunteer board member of both the SDC and the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). "Our region has been pursuing innovative strategies to build homes in underserved communities with Legacy Heights serving as a key example. Hoosier Homes Plus is yet another innovation that allows us to incentivize home-ownership from the buyer-side as well, marking a true win-win for our communities and their families."

Alongside Hoosier Homes Plus, buyers at Legacy Heights can also take advantage of Land Home Financial's Single Close Construction Loan, a special tool that combines construction and permanent financing into one seamless process-making it easier to build and own in one step.

"We're excited to bring these tools together through Club 720 to support buyers in real time," said Heather Presley-Cowen, CEO of Club 720 Development Corporation and Club 720, which co-administers Hoosier Homes Plus. "This is how we bridge the gap and bring more individuals and families home to help our communities increase population while their residents increase wealth."

"Legacy Heights is more than just new housing-it's a model for what's possible in our region," said Mayor Scott Long, City of Wabash. "With support from RDA to make the development possible and the investment from the SDC into Hoosier Homes Plus to help new individuals and families access these homes, the Northeast Indiana region is opening doors to homeownership for people who've been waiting for an opportunity like this and believe me when I tell you, the City of Wabash would love to have you here!"

To access Hoosier Homes Plus and the Single Close Construction Loan, prospective buyers can visit or attend the Legacy Heights Open House from 3-5p.m. on April 8 to meet the team, tour the model home, and take the first step toward homeownership.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI)

