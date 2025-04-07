New Website UV Index Checker Tracks Real-Time UV Levels By City For Safer Outdoor Planning
The platform delivers essential information including the current UV index, maximum UV index for the day, and hourly UV index trends for any U.S. city. Additional features include sunrise and sunset times, golden hour timing, and estimated time to tan or burn based on different skin types.
Key Features
Upon entering a city and state, users are presented with a range of information designed to help manage sun exposure safely. The site provides:
UV Index Right Now
UV Index Today and maximum levels expected
Hourly UV Index Forecast throughout the day
Estimated sunburn or tanning times for different skin tones
Sunrise and sunset times
Golden hour timing for photography and recreation
General sun safety guidelines
The tool is designed for public accessibility, requiring no login or personal data, and is free to use. Its streamlined interface allows for fast access to reliable information tailored by location.
A Public Health Resource
The launch of UV Index Checker comes at a time when increased awareness about the dangers of UV overexposure is critical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UV radiation is a major cause of skin cancer-the most common cancer in the United States. Regular monitoring of UV levels can help individuals reduce risk by adjusting outdoor behavior during peak UV hours.
By providing easy-to-understand data, the website supports a wide range of individuals-from parents and outdoor workers to athletes and travelers-in making informed decisions about sun exposure.
About UV Index Checker
UV Index Checker is a publicly available tool created to provide accurate, city-based UV index readings and sun safety information. The goal of the platform is to make UV data easily accessible and actionable, helping individuals plan outdoor activities more safely.
The tool is available now at .
Joshua Bartlett
Double Plus Marketing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment