Corporate Insight Releases 2025 Credit Card Experience Benchmark Reports

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our 2025 Benchmarks shows the industry made notable progress in digital capabilities over the past 12 months, with nearly all card issuers improving their score year-over-year," says Julianna Sansevero, Research Manager at CI. "The average score increased from 66 to 68 for desktop platforms and from 60 to 62 for mobile, reflecting these institutions' continued investment in their digital platforms."

The research identifies Citi as the top-performing credit card issuer for website experience with a score of 83 out of 100, followed by Bank of America (80) and Chase (79). Bank of America enters the Leading tier (a score of 80 or higher) for the first time this year.

"Citi secures the top spot for the second consecutive year, with a top-two finish in five of seven categories," says Sansevero. "The firm leads in Card Servicing, thanks to its exemplary card security features. Bank of America also turned in a strong performance, earning first place in three categories: Account Information, Profile & Settings and Prospect Experience."

The research finds Chase as the top performer for mobile experience with a score of 77 out of 100, followed closely by Citi (76) and U.S. Bank (75). For mobile, no firm reaches the Leading tier, the highest in the report.

"Card issuers are seeking to close the capabilities gap between mobile experiences and desktop experiences," says Sansevero. "Mobile-first users expect to be able to manage their account from the app. To that end, we saw some firms make big gains on mobile this year including American Express , Capital One and Citizens ."

"Our survey of over 1,400 card holders reveals that users expect robust capabilities across all aspects of online card management rather than focusing on just a few standout experiences," adds Meghan Jacoby, Senior Analyst for Bank and Credit Card at CI. "The consistently high importance ratings across functions-from balance information to payment details to security features-show that card issuers must deliver strong performances across their entire digital platform."

Key trends from the benchmark studies include:



Dispute enhancements are a priority – Card issuers took steps to create seamless digital experiences on both desktop and mobile while still strengthening fraud protection. Several firms focused on disputes, with Synchrony , U.S. Bank and USAA each introducing comprehensive dispute status tracking and history management.

Financial management tools are expanding – Various providers introduced or enhanced spending analysis tools to fill the gap left by the closure of Mint. American Express launched SpendSmart, Chase enhanced its Spending Planner and U.S. Bank improved its Money Tracker. Users put a premium on card balance information and security alerts – These features tie in CI's consumer survey as the most important to users of credit card websites. Both features see 84% of respondents rate them as "very" or "extremely important."

The benchmarks evaluate credit card issuers across seven categories:



Account Information

Card Servicing

Design & Navigation

Rewards Experience

Profile & Settings

Support Prospect Experience (website report only)

The reports include detailed profiles and rankings for American Express, Bank of America, Barclays, Capital One, Chase, Citi, Citizens Bank, Discover, PNC, Synchrony, TD Bank, U.S. Bank, USAA and Wells Fargo.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, our best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience helps organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

For inquiries or to interview with an analyst, contact:

Patrick Flood

646-876-7535

[email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Insight