Bondi: Trump’s presidency "probably" ends after current term
(MENAFN) US Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed her belief that President Donald Trump will "probably" conclude his presidency after his current term, emphasizing that amending the Constitution for an additional term would be a "heavy lift."
On Sunday, during an appearance on a program, she stated, "I think he's going to be finished probably after this term."
When questioned about her choice of the word "probably," Bondi explained, "We’d have to look at the Constitution," emphasizing that amending it to allow Trump to serve an additional four years would be a "heavy lift."
“I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president,” she remarked.
Trump has previously indicated he is "not joking" about the possibility of a third term, suggesting that "there are methods which you could do it."
The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution restricts any individual from being elected to the presidency more than twice, regardless of whether those terms are consecutive. As Trump is presently in his second term, some of his supporters have proposed that a third term could be achieved through succession rather than a traditional election.
However, amending the Constitution to eliminate the restrictions of the 22nd Amendment would be an arduous task, requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.
