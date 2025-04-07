Sri Lanka Lauds India's 'Unwavering Support' In Strengthening Maritime Capabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, April 7 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence on Monday stated that the State Visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed the shared vision of both nations for a prosperous and secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR), strengthening further the profound historical, cultural, and strategic ties that unite both countries.

"We deeply appreciate India's unwavering support in strengthening Sri Lanka's maritime capabilities, ensuring safer seas for both our nations and beyond. As we navigate the challenges of the 21st century, we must continue expanding our defence and security collaboration, particularly in addressing emerging threats such as maritime security challenges, drug trafficking, transnational crimes, and climate change," said Sri Lankan Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara.

While visiting the Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri at the Colombo port, Jayasekara said that the Indian Ocean remains a strategic lifeline for global commerce, necessitating collaborative efforts to combat security threats.

He also acknowledged India's continued assistance in infrastructure development, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts that have played a pivotal role in the island nation's progress.

The Deputy Minister was received by the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, Captain Rajat Kumar. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha was also present during the occasion.

Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Navy, members of the diplomatic corps, senior military officers and Defence attaches from India, USA, Australia, Japan, Russia and Bangladesh, were among those present at the event held onboard the Indian naval ship.

India and Sri Lanka share a strong defence relationship, pillared on close linkages between the militaries of both nations and guided by commonality of security concerns and challenges. India's defence cooperation with Sri Lanka encompasses training, joint exercises, supply of military equipment, high-level bilateral visits, and bilateral goodwill visits by Navy and Coast Guard ships.

Several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub, were signed following the bilateral discussions held between Prime Minister Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, on Saturday.

Other MoUs signed included on Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power; on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation; on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province; on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine and on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation.

PM Modi also announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India's grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

The two leaders also jointly e-inaugurated High Impact Community Development Project in the field of agriculture, a first-of-its-kind 5000 MT temperature controlled warehouse in Dambulla and supply of 5000 solar rooftop units to religious places that span across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka. They also participated in the virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the launch of the 120 MW Sampur Solar Project.

On Sunday, PM Modi and Dissanayake participated in a ceremony to inaugurate and launch two railway projects built with Indian assistance in Anuradhapura.

​The leaders inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, being built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89.

These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.