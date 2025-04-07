Emergency AC & Plumbing Rebrands As Silver Spur Air, Heating & Plumbing To Raise The Bar For Home Comfort In Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In conjunction with the rebrand, Silver Spur has named Chris Alonso as president of the business. With more than 15 years of experience in the licensed trades, Alonso has led teams across the value chain in the home services industry, including contractors, suppliers and distributors. Under his leadership, service businesses have achieved record growth and efficiency gains, delivering outstanding results for both customers and stakeholders-and positioning him to lead Silver Spur into its next phase of expansion.

"Our rebrand isn't just about a new name-it's about raising the bar," Alonso said. "In a crowded home services market, we want Silver Spur to stand out for its reliability, speed and genuine customer care. Our team is committed to making home comfort simple, stress-free and accessible to more Texans than ever before."

Today, Silver Spur offers 24/7 emergency service, seamless online scheduling and some of the fastest response times in the industry. The company's technicians leverage advanced diagnostic tools and specialize in integrating smart home systems, including Nest, Ecobee and connected HVAC technology. Silver Spur also offers expanded financing options, making home comfort more accessible than ever for Texas families.

As part of its commitment to Texas communities, Silver Spur has launched the Keeping Kids CoolTM initiative, a program dedicated to supporting families in need and partnering with community organizations to support child and family well-being. The program is actively expanding and welcomes new partnerships across the state of Texas.

Silver Spur is owned by Primrose Equity Partners, a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on residential services. "We are encouraged by sustained population growth across Texas and the long-term demand that creates for essential home services," said Spencer Hart, founder of Primrose Equity Partners. "Silver Spur differentiates itself in a fragmented market through its position as an employer of choice, its investment in technology and its disciplined focus on supply chain optimization. The business is well-positioned as a platform for continued organic growth and strategic acquisitions across the state."

Schedule a service or learn more about Silver Spur Air, Heating & PlumbingTM at . For partnership or acquisition inquiries, visit .

About Silver Spur Air, Heating & PlumbingTM

Silver Spur Air, Heating & PlumbingTM is a trusted provider of plumbing and HVAC maintenance and installation. Serving home and business owners throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Austin, Silver Spur is known for fast and reliable service, flexible financing, and a frictionless customer experience from start to finish. The company's Keeping Kids CoolTM initiative supports family welfare and child well-being throughout the state of Texas. Learn more at .

About Primrose Equity Partners

Primrose is a Dallas-based investment firm dedicated to building differentiated and resilient brands in the residential services sector through a thoughtful combination of operational excellence and acquisitions. Primrose partners with founders and operators to scale home service brands through thoughtful investment, strategic support, and a long-term commitment to people and process. Primrose is managed by Spencer Hart, with Nick Kreskai supporting the firm and its portfolio companies as an analyst. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Silver Spur Air, Heating & Plumbing