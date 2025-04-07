403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NCL ship Norwegian Sky Debut Visit to Mumbai as part of Asia itinerary
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai: April 7, 2025 - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 58-year history of breaking boundaries, will have its refurbished ship Norwegian Sky dock at the Mumbai port on April 7 as part of its 14-night port-intensive Asia itinerary.
Norwegian Sky is sailing from Singapore with stops in Port Klang (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), Galle (Sri Lanka), Kochi (April 4), New Mangalore (April 5), Mormugao (April 6), Mumbai (April 7), Dubai and Abu Dhabi before concluding its journey in Doha, Qatar.
At the Mumbai stopover, guests will have the opportunity to explore the city’s rich heritage, whether its iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or its bustling markets and historic neighbourhoods. This visit reflected NCL’s commitment to curating more immersive local experiences that connect the brand’s international guests with the destinations they visit.
“Asia remains a key focus for NCL, both as a source market and a sought-after destination for global travellers. The arrival of Norwegian Sky in Mumbai highlights our dedication to offering diverse and immersive itineraries across the region.” said Manoj Singh, Country Head- India, Norwegian Cruise Line. “Following her visit to India, Norwegian Sky will explore Europe’s most captivating destinations in 2025 and 2026 providing Indian travellers the opportunity to experience more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on a range of 7–15-day immersive itineraries that will visit a new destination each day while enjoying world-class dining, entertainment and relaxation onboard”.
Spanning 846 feet (258 meters) in length with a gross tonnage of 77,104, Norwegian Sky accommodates 1944 guests and 899 crew members, offering a well-appointed cruising experience Originally launched in 1999 and refurbished in 2024, the ship features a variety of dining venues, entertainment spaces and recreational facilities providing guests with a comfortable and engaging onboard experience.
Now is the perfect time to plan your clients next European escape with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), where they can experience MORE to see, MORE to do and MORE to enjoy with immersive itineraries, longer stays in port and more destinations to choose from.
NCL is offering up to 50% off on all cruises as well as exclusive perks under it’s one of a kind ‘More At Sea™’ package, offering travellers maximum value with benefits like unlimited open bar, onboard specialty dining and shore excursion credits, Starlink Wi-Fi and more.
These promotions aim to make cruising even more accessible to travellers from India and across the Asia-Pacific region.
For more information on Norwegian Sky’s Europe itineraries, click here
For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional or visit
About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)
As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to ‘Experience More at Sea’ by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL’s ‘More At Sea™’ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, visit For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.
Norwegian Sky is sailing from Singapore with stops in Port Klang (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), Galle (Sri Lanka), Kochi (April 4), New Mangalore (April 5), Mormugao (April 6), Mumbai (April 7), Dubai and Abu Dhabi before concluding its journey in Doha, Qatar.
At the Mumbai stopover, guests will have the opportunity to explore the city’s rich heritage, whether its iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus or its bustling markets and historic neighbourhoods. This visit reflected NCL’s commitment to curating more immersive local experiences that connect the brand’s international guests with the destinations they visit.
“Asia remains a key focus for NCL, both as a source market and a sought-after destination for global travellers. The arrival of Norwegian Sky in Mumbai highlights our dedication to offering diverse and immersive itineraries across the region.” said Manoj Singh, Country Head- India, Norwegian Cruise Line. “Following her visit to India, Norwegian Sky will explore Europe’s most captivating destinations in 2025 and 2026 providing Indian travellers the opportunity to experience more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on a range of 7–15-day immersive itineraries that will visit a new destination each day while enjoying world-class dining, entertainment and relaxation onboard”.
Spanning 846 feet (258 meters) in length with a gross tonnage of 77,104, Norwegian Sky accommodates 1944 guests and 899 crew members, offering a well-appointed cruising experience Originally launched in 1999 and refurbished in 2024, the ship features a variety of dining venues, entertainment spaces and recreational facilities providing guests with a comfortable and engaging onboard experience.
Now is the perfect time to plan your clients next European escape with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), where they can experience MORE to see, MORE to do and MORE to enjoy with immersive itineraries, longer stays in port and more destinations to choose from.
NCL is offering up to 50% off on all cruises as well as exclusive perks under it’s one of a kind ‘More At Sea™’ package, offering travellers maximum value with benefits like unlimited open bar, onboard specialty dining and shore excursion credits, Starlink Wi-Fi and more.
These promotions aim to make cruising even more accessible to travellers from India and across the Asia-Pacific region.
For more information on Norwegian Sky’s Europe itineraries, click here
For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line ships and their itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional or visit
About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)
As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to ‘Experience More at Sea’ by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL’s ‘More At Sea™’ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, visit For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment