403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin affirms Russia never sought to weaken relations with bordering nations
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has never intentionally damaged its relations with neighboring countries and remains open to restoring diplomatic ties. His comments came in response to Finnish President Alexander Stubb's remarks about the potential future reopening of political relations with Russia.
Peskov noted that while Finland's 2023 NATO membership and its alignment with the US-led bloc have sharply diminished bilateral relations, Russia has never had issues with Finland or Sweden in the past. He emphasized that Moscow remains open to rebuilding relations with any country willing to engage.
Stubb, speaking in London, acknowledged that Finland must prepare for the eventual renewal of ties with Russia, although he could not predict when that might happen. He pointed out the significance of their 1,350-kilometer shared border and stressed that the future of relations hinges on the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and further negotiations.
Finland joined NATO in 2023 following the escalation of the Ukraine war, and since then, it has supported Ukraine both politically and militarily. Moscow has long opposed NATO's eastward expansion, viewing it as a threat to its national security. Following Finland's NATO accession, all border crossings with Russia were closed, and travel restrictions remain in place.
Peskov noted that while Finland's 2023 NATO membership and its alignment with the US-led bloc have sharply diminished bilateral relations, Russia has never had issues with Finland or Sweden in the past. He emphasized that Moscow remains open to rebuilding relations with any country willing to engage.
Stubb, speaking in London, acknowledged that Finland must prepare for the eventual renewal of ties with Russia, although he could not predict when that might happen. He pointed out the significance of their 1,350-kilometer shared border and stressed that the future of relations hinges on the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and further negotiations.
Finland joined NATO in 2023 following the escalation of the Ukraine war, and since then, it has supported Ukraine both politically and militarily. Moscow has long opposed NATO's eastward expansion, viewing it as a threat to its national security. Following Finland's NATO accession, all border crossings with Russia were closed, and travel restrictions remain in place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment