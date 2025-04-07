403
Expert says EU displays hypocrisy on ICC warrants
(MENAFN) A political science professor from Birzeit University in the West Bank, Saad Nimr, has criticized the European Union for displaying hypocrisy in its handling of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian and Israeli leaders. Nimr pointed to a recent visit by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to Israel, during which she voiced support for Israel but failed to address the ICC's allegations of war crimes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza.
Nimr specifically condemned Kallas for not engaging with Palestinian victims or prisoners affected by the IDF’s actions, and for disregarding the ICC’s warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for international law violations. He highlighted the contrast between the EU’s reaction to the ICC’s warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict, which was hailed by EU officials, including Kallas, who emphasized that no one is immune from accountability, even heads of state.
Nimr argued that the EU's response exposes double standards and hypocrisy, especially in its treatment of different countries and leaders.
