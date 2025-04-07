Scania's New Electric Power Solutions Drive The Construction And Mining Industries' Sustainability Shift



At Bauma 2025, Scania will introduce its new all-electric and hybrid power solutions for the construction and mining sectors, complementing its existing range of fuel-efficient combustion engine options.

Scania and Cometto will launch a self-propelled platform for heavy load transportation operations, powered by a fully electric Scania solution. See Scania's full range of zero-emission and fuel-efficient power solutions at Hall B4, booth/stand 120, and the Scania-Cometto vehicle will be at Cometto's stand, FN.718/7, outside area north.

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to the Scania stand at Bauma 2025 will have the chance to experience its new, electrified, hybrid and zero-emission power solutions offer, which promises to dramatically transform the efficiency and sustainability of the construction and mining industries.

Scania's unique offering provides a complete in-house developed solution for parallel hybrid operation, with a master power unit controlling it all, including the e-machine, inverter, batteries and internal combustion engine. A cooling system, charging interfaces, mechanical connection interfaces, VCB cables and other auxiliary equipment are also included.

The e-machine has an integrated clutch which not only allows it to be used as a hybrid solution but also as a fully electric solution, thereby making the future transition to full electrification a seamless process. The low noise levels in electric mode makes it ideal for use in cities, while also creating a better work environment for the operators. Hybrid mode also provides possibilities for extra power and range when needed.

Customers benefit from a modular-based solution from a single supplier – Scania – which allows easy integration, tailored fit and services for their own specific operations, and spans a wide range of applications in the industrial segment.



The launch of this new range of electric power solutions marks the latest impressive progress in Scania's work to make the industrial segment truly sustainable and builds upon the company's existing and versatile range of fuel-efficient products. It means that both our fuel-efficient and zero-emission alternatives support customers' needs now and, in the future, backed by our global service network.

"We are committed to helping our customers with their sustainability transformation," says Björn Winblad, Director for e-Mobility Solutions at Scania Power Solutions.

"And with Scania's existing knowledge of electrification from the truck, bus and marine applications and the modular nature of our offering, we have a strong range of solutions that are diverse and adaptable for the many applications in the wider industrial sector."



Scania and Cometto launch self-propelled, electric-powered platform for heavy lifting

In another milestone for Bauma 2025, Scania has teamed up with Italy-based company Cometto to present a new fully-electric self-propelled modular trailer (SPMT) for moving large goods, powered by Scania's electrification solutions.

The high-torque, modular-based solution has been designed to be used for a variety of heavy industries, such as Wind, Energy, Aviation & Space, Industrial Plant Relocation and Mechanical & Plant Engineering. It boasts a number of impressive features, including a built-in charger, compact design, long battery life, fast charging capability, quiet operations, and above all, zero emissions to support a cleaner, safer environment.

After using Scania internal combustion engines in its products for many years, it's the first SPMT with electric powerpack unit from Cometto, which is the specialist within the Faymonville Group for the development and manufacture of self-propelled modular transporters, heavy load modules and special transporters for industrial applications. Scania's extensive investment in R&D and its electrification roadmap make it the ideal partner for Cometto's own electrification journey.



Cometto's Product Manager Adrian Zingan says, "For over 50 years, Cometto has led the way in self-propelled transporters, continuously innovating to meet specialised transport needs. Our longstanding partnership with Scania has proven their expertise, reliability, and outstanding global service support through years of working with their diesel engines."



"While we have successfully developed electric and hybrid solutions for special applications in the past, we chose Scania for our standardised SPMTs because their full solution integrates seamlessly into our powerpacks, ensuring top performance and efficiency."

The all-electric SPMT already has a customer. After Bauma one will be delivered to Mammoet, the world's largest heavy-lifting company.

