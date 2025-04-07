Questions Arise Over CM Mamata Banerjee's Meeting School Job Losers Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares to meet a group of job losers in state-run schools on Monday, following the Supreme Court's order that annulled 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs last week, questions are arising about whether this is a political gimmick or a genuine effort to solve the problem.

The Chief Minister, as promised, will be present at the meeting to listen to these job losers about their contentions and suggest ways to resolve the looming crisis.

The first confusion is whether the“tainted” candidates, who reportedly got jobs after paying money, will also be present at the meeting along with the“genuine” ones who lost jobs because of the failure to segregate“tainted” from“genuine candidates.

Several reportedly“genuine” candidates, who have received entry passes for the proposed meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata, said they had received the passes because they were the“genuine” ones and, hence, will not allow“ineligible” ones without entry passes to be present at the meeting.

However, another section, who have not received entry passes, claimed that since the entire panel of 25,753 jobs was cancelled because of the segregation failure, how can it be decided now -- who is“genuine” and who is not?

The second complication or confusion over the meeting is where the entry passes for the said meeting were issued. While those who have received such entry passes have claimed that those were issued from the state secretariat of Nabanna, those who have not received such entry passes have claimed that they are not aware of who the actual organiser of the scheduled meeting was and hence who issued such passes.

However, officially, the state government has maintained that the convener of the meeting is an association of jobless people who are now deprived of jobs because of the apex court order, and the Chief Minister is going there to listen to them on humanitarian grounds.

Already, candidates -- those having entry passes and those who do not have the passes -- have assembled in front of the Netaji Indoor Stadium, and there have been several rounds of altercations between the two groups. A huge police contingent is already present at the spot, trying to keep the two groups at a distance.

The third complication is that an eminent painter and a prominent writer from West Bengal are also scheduled to speak at the proposed meeting. Political observers feel that the invitation to the painter and the writer is redundant since the entire matter of finding a solution is purely“legal” and“administrative.”