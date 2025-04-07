Sword Group: Investment In Cybersecurity And Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Group is making a strategic operation in Scotland with the acquisition of iDelta, a cybersecurity and observability data specialist.

iDelta, is a micro-company based in Edinburgh and specialising in the delivery of bespoke data and AI solutions, cybersecurity monitoring and automation, infrastructure monitoring, application observability and performance monitoring, fraud analytics, and Open Banking monitoring.

iDelta has also created tools to help manage Open Banking data APIs, along with add-ons available on the Splunk marketplace. These solutions make it easier to connect with third-party technologies and ensure customers can efficiently access and use their data.

This strategic step significantly enhances Sword's cybersecurity and AI capabilities across all sectors, with a particular focus on Financial Services.

The company's revenue trend is €0.75M per year with an EBITDA margin of 30%.

This acquisition will be one of the driving factors in our cybersecurity strategy.

The company will be consolidated in the Group's accounts with effect from 1st April 2025.

Calendar

24/04/25

2025 First Quarter Revenue

28/04/25

2025 Geeneral Meeting

24/07/25

2025 Second Quarter Revenue

