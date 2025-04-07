Call Loom Is Here To Break The Call Tracking Industry's Pricing Wall

Call Loom platform dashboard displayed on mobile and laptop for inbound call tracking.

- Nauman YounisCA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call Loom has officially launched as a new inbound call tracking platform that gives businesses everything they need to track and route calls - at much lower prices than traditional tools.Many businesses overpay for call tracking systems that are too complicated and charge hidden fees. Call Loom is different. It offers real-time tracking, smart buyer routing, and easy call management - all in one clean and affordable platform.“Call Loom was built out of frustration. I was tired of paying thousands each month for tools that made my job harder, not easier. So, I created Call Loom - simple, smart, and priced right,” said Nauman Younis, Founder of Call Loom.What Is Call Loom?Call Loom is an inbound-only call tracking platform. This means it helps you track and route incoming calls from your marketing campaigns, websites, or ads. You can see who's calling, where they're calling from, and send that call to the right buyer, call center, or agent.Call Loom gives you:- Real-time call tracking- Smart buyer routing with caps and rules- Call logs and analytics- Source and publisher tracking (named as partner in call loom)- Custom user roles and team access- Everything is designed to be simple and fast.Call Loom Pricing and Plans:-Call Loom offers clear pricing plans - no hidden fees or tricks. You can sign up for a free demo worth $50, and if you contact our support team or call us, you can get up to 50% off with custom pricing.“If you've ever felt ripped off by your current call tracking provider, you're not alone,” added Nauman Younis.“Call Loom gives you everything you need - with no hidden costs, no gimmicks, and no pressure. Just great tools at a fair price.”Call Loom supports small teams, big agencies, and call centers alike. You only pay for what you need, and we're always ready to help you scale.Who Can Use Call Loom?- Lead Generation Agencies – Track call performance across multiple campaigns, identify high-converting traffic sources, and deliver qualified leads to clients in real time.- Insurance Campaigns – Route inbound calls to licensed agents based on state, availability, or product type, while staying compliant with buyer caps and campaign rules.- Pay-Per-Call Businesses – Monitor every call, enforce quality checks, and ensure calls are routed to buyers who pay the most - maximizing your revenue and minimizing waste.- Inbound Call Centers – Track incoming calls by source, view agent performance, and route calls dynamically based on availability or time of day.- Home Services and Lead Sellers – Easily track campaigns, manage different buyers, and ensure every call is going to the right team, or service provider.If you rely on calls to grow your business, Call Loom is built for you.Why Call Loom Stands Out:-Affordable: Call Loom is up to 50% cheaper than other call tracking platformsSimple: No complex setup. Just easy-to-use toolsFast: Real-time insights help you act quicklySupportive: Our team is always ready to help with custom plans 24/7Try Call Loom TodayIf you want a powerful call tracking system that doesn't charge too much, Call Loom is ready for you.Sign up at to try our $50 free demo.For custom pricing, contact our team and get up to 50% off today.

