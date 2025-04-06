E& Egypt Launches Instant International Money Transfer Via Digital Wallet

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) e& Egypt has launched its first instant international money transfer service through the e& Cash digital wallet, marking a transformative step in how remittances are received in Egypt. This new feature allows customers to receive money from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia instantly and securely, without needing to visit branches or intermediaries.

The move positions e& Egypt as the first to introduce such a service within the regional network of the e& Group, offering users a fully digital and frictionless experience. This innovation comes as part of a broader strategy aligned with the Central Bank of Egypt's efforts to promote financial inclusion and reduce the nation's reliance on cash-based transactions.

Developed in partnership with Banque du Caire, the company's banking partner, the service is expected to significantly enhance access to digital financial tools for millions of users-particularly those who depend on remittances from family members abroad. The seamless integration allows customers to receive funds instantly with a single tap, offering a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional remittance channels.

Ahmed Yehia, CEO of e& Financial Technology and Digital Applications, said the launch underscores e& Egypt's commitment to providing innovative digital financial solutions that prioritize ease, speed, and security. He noted that enabling instant transfers from the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a critical milestone in the company's mission to promote financial inclusion and deliver meaningful value to its customers.

“This service reflects our dedication to reshaping financial services in the region and empowering users with tools that meet their everyday needs,” Yehia said.“It's not just about speed-it's about building trust and accessibility.”

The new service is now live for all e& Cash wallet users in Egypt. Beyond convenience, customers also have the opportunity to win prizes of up to EGP 1m as part of the launch campaign. e& Egypt has confirmed that it plans to expand the service to include additional remittance corridors in the near future.

By simplifying cross-border money transfers and integrating them into a secure, digital platform, e& Egypt is taking a significant step forward in reshaping how people in Egypt engage with their finances-bridging distances and bringing families closer through technology.