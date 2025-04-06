403
Egypt Warns Against Wide Anger Due To Israeli Occupation Practices
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti cautioned on Sunday that any practices by the Israeli occupation forces in the region herald a wave of widespread anger that could have undesirable consequences on international peace and security.
In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Abdelatti made the remark after meeting with a delegation from US Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) led by May Cannon.
The minister stressed Egypt's condemnation of the Israeli occupation attacks on the besieged Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the targeting of civil facilities and the occupation practices in the region, it added.
He reiterated Egypt's rejection of hostile policies practiced by the Israeli occupation in the region by using military force and its ignorance of international law.
Israeli occupation practices aim to fuel hostility in the Middle East region, and threaten peaceful co-existence in the region, he noted.
Continued inability to halt Israeli violations and provocations may lead to a widespread wave of anger that signals dangerous consequences on international peace and security, according to the statement.
Meanwhile, the US delegation fully rejected Israeli violations against Palestinian people and the displacement of Palestinians from their territories.
It extolled the Arab plan for the early recovery and rebuilding of Gaza, and efforts made by Egypt for lull and stopping the ongoing war and reconstruction.
It further expressed great appreciation to Egypt's constructive role in reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza, and backing peace, security and stability in the region, it stated. (end)
