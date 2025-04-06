Iranian President Fires Deputy For Lavish Trip

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sacked his deputy for paying a“lavish” visit to Antarctica during the Persian new year.

The BBC, citing the president's office, reported Shahram Dabiri's trip was unjustifiable and unacceptable in view of Iran's current economic challenges.

A photograph of Dabiri and his spouse circulated widely on social media, sparking fury in the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian said Dabari had been fired as vice president of parliamentary affairs for indefensible actions, regardless of whether they were funded from his own pocket.

In a statement, the president said:“Amid significant economic pressures on our people, the lavish travels of government officials, even when personally financed, are indefensible.”

Iran's economy is under significant strain, and subject to Western sanctions due in part to its support of groups including Hamas and Hezbollah, which have been proscribed terrorist organisations by the US, UK and the EU.

Iran's unemployment rate as of October 2024 was 8.4%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while its annual inflation rate was 29.5%.

Dabiri's actions flouted the principle of simplicity, a matter of overriding importance for the Iranians holding positions of authority, he argued.

According to the report, the Antarctica expedition on the MV Plancius has a starting cost equivalent to $6,685.

Many supporters urged Pezeshkian to dismiss vice-president, given the public resentment at the costly trip.

