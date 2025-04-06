Overnight Drone Attack In Mykolaiv: Three Homes Destroyed, Over 30 Damaged
Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Yesterday, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv using Shahed 131/136 drones. As a result, three private houses were destroyed. More than 30 houses and a vehicle were also damaged," Sienkevych wrote.
He added that municipal services and the district administration are working at the scene.
Due to worsening weather conditions, additional workers from other municipal enterprises have been involved to speed up covering damaged roofs, boarding up windows, and cleaning up courtyards.Read also: Number of injured in Mykolaiv rises to four after drone attack
Earlier reports said that four people were injured in a Russian attack on Mykolaiv on the evening of Saturday, April 5.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
