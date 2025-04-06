403
Syrian president declares new government
(MENAFN) Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has announced the formation of a new 23-member transitional government aimed at unifying the country after the ousting of former President Bashar Assad. The cabinet, which includes representatives from various ethnic and religious groups, is seen as a step toward national reconstruction. Al-Sharaa, the leader of the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) that played a significant role in Assad’s downfall, described the new government as one that embodies the hopes and aspirations of the Syrian people for a brighter and sustainable future. He emphasized the importance of hard work, dedication, and collaboration for achieving these goals.
The new cabinet features several key appointments, including Hind Kabawat, the only woman in the government, who will serve as the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor. Kabawat is known for advocating interfaith tolerance and female empowerment. Yarub Badr, an Alawite, will lead the Ministry of Transportation, while Amgad Badr, a Druze, will oversee the Ministry of Agriculture.
Other notable figures in the new government include Raed al-Saleh, previously linked to the White Helmets, who will head the newly formed Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management. Murhaf Abu Qasra and Asaad al-Shaibani will continue in their roles as ministers of defense and foreign affairs, respectively.
However, the new government does not include a prime minister, and neither the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) nor the autonomous civil administration in northeastern Syria are represented. This transitional government was formed after Assad’s government collapsed in December, following a surprise offensive led by HTS. The former president fled to Russia.
The transition led to significant unrest, including uprisings within the Alawite community, resulting in violent clashes with government forces. These events drew international criticism, with Russia condemning the mass killings and violence, while the U.S. and EU pointed fingers at opposing factions, accusing radical Islamists and pro-Assad forces of exacerbating the conflict.
