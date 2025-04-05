Kalshi Traders Predict Over 61% Chance Of US Recession In 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) According to a recent report from Kalshi, the chances of a US recession by 2025 are more than 61%. This prediction is based on various economic indicators and factors affecting the market. The current state of the economy, including inflation rates, GDP growth, and unemployment figures, all contribute to this prediction.

Market analysts are closely monitoring these indicators to gauge the likelihood of a recession in the coming years. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, and Federal Reserve decisions also play a significant role in determining the future economic outlook.

Investors and economists are advised to stay informed and be proactive in their financial decisions to navigate any potential economic downturn. By keeping a close eye on market trends and staying ahead of the curve , individuals can better prepare for any upcoming challenges in the economy.

It is essential for individuals to diversify their investments, stay informed about market developments, and seek professional advice when needed. By staying proactive and informed, investors can better protect their assets and weather any potential economic storms on the horizon.

