Anti-Trump Rallies Draw Thousands Across The US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Thousands of people descended Saturday on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency.

A big "HANDS OFF!" banner stretched across the stage of an outdoor theatre just a few blocks from the White House, with protests holding signs that read "Not My President!", "Fascism has Arrived," "Stop Evil," and "Hands Off Our Social Security."

Jane Ellen Saums, 66, said she was dismayed to see the Trump administration dismantling America's long-standing democratic institutions.

"It's extremely concerning to see what is happening to our government, and all of the checks and balances that have been put in place that are being totally run over -- everything from the environment to personal rights," said the real estate worker who showed up at the protest dressed as Mother Nature, wrapped in ivy and holding a globe.

At a time of spreading global resentment against the Republican president, rallies took place earlier in international capitals including Paris, Rome and London.

A loose US coalition of dozens of left-leaning groups like MoveOn and Women's March organized "Hands Off" events in more than 1,000 towns and cities and in every congressional district, the groups say.

The unifying theme: the growing resentment of what the group Indivisible has called "the most brazen power grab in modern history," led by Trump, his advisor Elon Musk "and their billionaire cronies."

Trump has angered many Americans by moving aggressively to downsize the government, impose his conservative values and sharply pressure even friendly countries over trade terms -- causing stock markets to tank.

"Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights -- enabled by Congress every step of the way," Indivisible said on its website.