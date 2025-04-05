Rajeev Shukla Appointed Permanent Invitee Of Congress Working Committee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla as Permanent Invitee of the Congress Working Committee.

General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, in a statement, said,“Honourable Congress President has appointed Rajeev Shukla as Permanent Invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect.”

Shukla was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh in June 2022.

Congress MP Shukla's appointment comes in the backdrop of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents' meeting, which focused on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, improving voter list verification processes, and enhancing other operations.

Addressing the meeting on Friday, Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the critical role district presidents play in conveying Congress's ideology and programmes to the masses. He stressed the need for year-round election preparation, pointing out that Congress must be fully ready for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He stated, "Congress must continue its fight against the anti-people and anti-Constitution ideology of the BJP-RSS. We need to address the issues that matter to the public." Kharge also referred to the party's decision to declare 2024-25 as the year for organisational strengthening during the Belagavi convention.

Kharge slammed the Modi government's "focus on communal polarisation" over public welfare, saying, "The government's priority is not the well-being of the people but divisive politics. They avoid discussing issues like inflation, unemployment, and economic failure in Parliament, yet hastily conduct debates on Manipur under the cover of darkness." He urged district presidents to monitor election processes closely and prevent any tampering with the voter lists.

During a key meeting held in Delhi on Thursday, senior party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal, discussed empowering district-level leadership.

The initiative aims to enhance accountability and participation, with district presidents being evaluated based on various factors, including voter engagement, election performance, and involvement in party activities.

This shift is a part of the Congress's broader strategy to boost its presence and effectiveness at the grassroots level.