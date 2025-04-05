Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 72.96 Pb


2025-04-05 01:16:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil price dropped by USD 4.56 to reach USD 72.96 per barrel on Friday vis-a-vis USD 77.52 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday.
In international markets, the Brent crude forwards dropped by USD 4.56 to settle at USD 65.58 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by USD 4.96, reaching USD 61.99 a barrel. (end)
