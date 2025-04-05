Netanyahu To Meet Trump In Washington To Discuss Plan To Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Axios reported, amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S., that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit Washington on Monday, April 7, for a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The report, citing four informed sources, confirmed Netanyahu's upcoming trip to the U.S. as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program and new U.S. sanctions.

An Israeli senior official, speaking with Axios, stated that Netanyahu intends to discuss a plan to strike Iran's nuclear facilities during his visit to Washington. Netanyahu hopes to reach an agreement with Trump on this plan, aiming for action if future negotiations over Iran's nuclear program fail.

Details of the plan remain unclear, but Axios sources reported that“Netanyahu believes the chances of a nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran are very slim.”

This meeting, which marks Netanyahu's second visit to the White House since Trump's second term began in January 2025, will take place during the Passover holiday, one of the three major Jewish holidays (April 12–20).

Although no official statement has been released by either the Israeli Prime Minister's Office or the White House, speculation suggests that Netanyahu is seeking Trump's firm support for potential actions against Iran. His visit also aims to solidify Israel's position in upcoming regional negotiations.

On March 7, Trump announced he had sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering talks on Iran's nuclear program. Tehran rejected direct talks but agreed to continue discussions through mediators.

On March 30, Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks if nuclear talks failed, and warned of unprecedented bombing if the deal was fully rejected. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about U.S. military intervention but warned of a firm response to any attempts to provoke unrest in Iran.

The meeting comes at a critical time, with the international community closely watching the developments surrounding Iran's nuclear program and the geopolitical ramifications of any military actions taken by Israel and the U.S.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram