Video: Asian Fishermen Arrested For Violating Marine Laws In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Marine Protection Department, has apprehended several Asian fishermen for using prohibited fishing gear.

In a video shared on its social media channels, the Ministry stated that this practice violates marine fishing laws, which aim to conserve fish stocks and maintain ecological balance.

As part of its ongoing efforts to protect the marine environment within the country's territorial waters, the Ministry regularly conducts inspections targeting fishermen and beachgoers to detect any environmental violations.



In a recent inspection, the officials removed abandoned fishing nets from Simaisma Family Beach, reinforcing their commitment to protect wildlife and maintain ecological integrity of the Qatari coastal area.