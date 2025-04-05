Biohaven Presents Data Across Innovative Neuroscience Portfolio At The 2025 American Academy Of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN ) announced today that it will present 13 abstracts at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place from April 5 to April 9, 2025 in San Diego, California. The presentations highlight Biohaven's innovative neuroscience pipeline across multiple early and late-stage development programs including Kv7 ion channel modulation, extracellular protein degradation, TRPM3 antagonism, TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, and glutamate modulation.

Irfan Qureshi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Biohaven, commented, "We are excited to highlight our clinical and scientific progress at the AAN Annual Meeting, including 3 oral presentations and 10 poster presentations, emphasizing Biohaven's innovation, leadership and commitment to developing potential first-in-class therapies for debilitating neurological disorders with inadequate or no treatment options. The team at Biohaven has been working urgently to advance our next-generation medicines as we aim to transform the way these diseases are treated. We look forward to achieving critical value-creating milestones throughout 2025 as we advance these assets across multiple high unmet need indications."

The complete list of Biohaven's accepted abstracts is below. Full abstracts can be viewed online at .

Oral Presentations:

BHV-8000, a Selective Brain-penetrant TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor in Development for Neuroinflammatory and Neurodegenerative Diseases, Demonstrates Efficacy in an Alpha-Synuclein Overexpressing Parkinson's Disease Mouse Model

S4: Movement Disorders: Basic Science

Sunday 4/6/25 1:00-3:00pm (2:00-2:12pm)

Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of BHV-2100, a First-in-class TRPM3 Antagonist for Pain and Migraine

S11: Pain

Monday 4/7/25 11:15am-12:15pm (11:51am-12:03pm)

Novel Bispecific Degrader BHV-1310 Achieves Rapid, Robust, and Selective IgG Reduction in Preclinical Models including Nonhuman Primates

S18.009

Monday 4/7/25 1:00-3:00pm (2:36-2:48pm)

Poster Presentations:

A Qualitative Assessment of the Epilepsy Patient Experience Through Social Media and Web-Based Forums

P2: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Clinical Outcomes in Epilepsy

Sunday 4/6/25 8:00-9:00am

Novel Bispecific Degrader BHV-1310 Eliminates Intravascular and Interstitial IgG within Multiple Organs and Anatomical Structures Including the Neuromuscular Junction

P4: Autoimmune Neurology: Peripheral Autoimmune Neurology

Sunday 4/6/25 5:00-6:00pm

Comparative Effectiveness of Troriluzole Versus Untreated Natural History Cohorts in Spinocerebellar Ataxia Leveraging Propensity Score Matching Methods

P6: Movement Disorders: Ataxia 1

Monday 4/7/25 11:45-12:45

BHV-2100, a First-in-Class TRPM3 Antagonist in Development for the Treatment of Migraine

P7: Headache: Advances in Headache Treatment 1

Monday 4/7/25 5:00-6:00pm

Re-weighting MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III Items to Improve Assessment of Motor Decline in Untreated Parkinson's Disease

P7: Movement Disorders: Parkinson's Disease Management

Monday 4/7/25 5:00-6:00pm

Re-weighting MDS-UPDRS Part II and PDQ-39 Items to Detect Maximal Decline in Activities of Daily Living in Untreated Parkinson's disease

P7: Movement Disorders: Parkinson's Disease Management

Monday 4/7/25 5:00-6:00pm

A Modern Design for a Phase 2/3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of BHV-7000 in Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy with Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures

P8: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Anti-seizure Medications: Clinical Trials

Tuesday 4/8/25 8:00-9:00am

BHV-8000, a Selective Brain-Penetrant TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor in Development for Neuroinflammatory and Neurodegenerative Diseases, Demonstrates Favorable PK/PD and Safety Profile in Phase 1 Studies

P9: General Neurology: New, Potential, and Innovative Treatments 1

Tuesday 4/8/25 11:45am-12:45pm

Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Studies Demonstrate Favorable Safety and Tolerability of BHV-7000, a Novel Kv7 Potassium Channel Activator

P9: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Anti-seizure Medications: Mechanisms and Pharmacology

Tuesday 4/8/25 11:45am-12:45pm

Incorporating Patient Perspectives into a Composite Score for Measuring Disease Progression in Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA)

P12: Movement Disorders: Ataxia 2

Wednesday 4/9/25 11:45-12:45

Posters and presentations will be available on the Posters and Presentations page after the conference at .

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. The company is advancing its innovative portfolio of therapeutics, leveraging its proven drug development experience and multiple proprietary drug development platforms. Biohaven's extensive clinical and preclinical programs include Kv7 ion channel modulation for epilepsy and mood disorders; extracellular protein degradation for immunological diseases; TRPM3 antagonism for migraine and neuropathic pain; TYK2/JAK1 inhibition for neuroinflammatory disorders; glutamate modulation for OCD and SCA; myostatin inhibition for neuromuscular and metabolic diseases, including SMA and obesity; antibody recruiting bispecific molecules; and antibody drug conjugates for cancer.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "continue", "plan", "will", "believe", "may", "expect", "anticipate", "potential first-in-class", "disrupt", "potentially revolutionize", "groundbreaking" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future development, timing and potential marketing approval and commercialization of development candidates, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including: the expected timing, commencement and outcomes of Biohaven's planned and ongoing clinical trials; the timing of planned interactions and filings with the FDA; the timing and outcome of expected regulatory filings; complying with applicable US regulatory requirements; the potential commercialization of Biohaven's product candidates; and the effectiveness and safety of Biohaven's product candidates. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in Biohaven's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including within the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (201) 248-0741

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (312) 961-2502

SOURCE Biohaven Ltd.

