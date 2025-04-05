403
Kevin De Bruyne exits Manchester City after decade of dominance
(MENAFN) Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne revealed on Friday that he will depart Manchester City when the 2024/25 season concludes.
"Dear Manchester, Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player," De Bruyne posted on social media platform X.
The 33-year-old skipper admitted the decision was difficult, stating, "Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here—and you deserve to hear it from me first."
De Bruyne’s decade-long tenure at the Etihad was marked by unprecedented success, including a historic UEFA Champions League triumph, six Premier League crowns, two FA Cups, and five Carabao Cups.
Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "Football led me to all of you—and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what we won EVERYTHING."
The Belgian footballer has played 280 matches in the Premier League, netting 70 goals and delivering 118 assists. He ranks second in assists, trailing only behind Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs, who holds the record with 162 assists in the competition's history.
