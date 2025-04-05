403
British Premier Wants to Discuss U.S. Tariffs with International Presidents
(MENAFN) British Premier Keir Starmer will hold talks with global leaders this weekend to address the increasing concerns over US Leader Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to Downing Street on Friday.
The discussions are expected to center around how countries can collectively respond to the trade policies presented by Trump.
In a morning press briefing, a representative shared that while the identities of the leaders Starmer would be engaging with were not revealed, the need for these talks was led by the importance of working "even more closely" with international allies due to the economic changes triggered by Trump’s policies.
"We are very much aware that the global economic landscape is shifting. It means we have a responsibility to work even more closely with other countries to maintain stability and strengthen our partnerships abroad," the representative explained.
The spokesperson also noted that the premier would be consulting with international presidents during the weekend to address these urgent issues.
This announcement follows Starmer's recent remarks, where he characterized Trump’s tariffs not as "a short-term tactical exercise," but the start of a "new era" in worldwide trade ties.
