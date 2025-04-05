403
Zelenskyy Says New U.S. Tariffs Won't Affect Ukraine’s Economy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday that the new tariffs imposed by the administration of US Leader Donald Trump would not disrupt Ukraine's economy or its military aid shipments.
In an interview with the media in Kyiv, Zelenskyy highlighted that the quantity of weapon deliveries would remain unchanged. "The volume of arms supply is not influenced by this; that’s the first thing," he said.
He also pointed out that Ukraine’s trade with the US continues to be "very small," with the current figure ranging between USD3.5 and USD3.8 billion.
“We know what tariffs were in place earlier on our metallurgy; there was a 25 percent tariff in the past. Then, after the large-scale war began, the tariff was reduced, and now it has been reinstated,” he elaborated.
“This isn’t a volume that creates problems for us. It’s not an issue,” Zelenskyy stated, although he admitted that the decision is "not very good" for Ukraine's economy.
“As for tariffs, they will not impact us overall,” he concluded.
On Wednesday, the US reinstated higher tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from some nations, with Ukraine included, raising worries within global trade collaborators.
