Off-Road Vehicle Rally Kicks Off Under AAF's Initiative
The rally, titled "Offroad", set off in the early morning hours from the Heydar Aliyev Center and follows the Baku–Khizi–Shamakhi route. The event brings together not only members of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation but also enthusiasts and fans of off-road driving, including several well-known public figures.
This thrilling journey across rugged terrain aims to promote motorsports culture in the country, highlight the natural beauty of Azerbaijan's diverse landscapes, and foster a spirit of adventure and community among participants.
