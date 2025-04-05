The Amazing Andrew Garfield Headlines Middle East Film & Comic Con In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), organised in partnership with the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has unmasked the secret identity of its next leading man: Andrew Garfield, aka Peter Parker, aka The Amazing Spider-Man. Considered by many as the world's most popular superhero, the sharp-shooting web-slinger will be making his appearance in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC Centre from 19 – 20 April 2025.

Andrew Garfield: The Amazing Spider-Man

Does he really need an introduction? Golden Globe® and Tony® Award-winning actor, Andrew Garfield is known for his transformative performances both in film and on stage. Some of the actor's extraordinary film credits include The Social Network, Hacksaw Ridge, and We Live in Time. Andrew will also appear alongside Julia Roberts in Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt later this year, after recently wrapping production on The Magic Faraway Tree based on Enid Blyton's classic children's novel.

Andrew Garfield has captured the hearts of fans across generations, bringing to life unforgettable characters that have left a lasting impact. From his heartfelt performances to his undeniable charm, he has resonated with both young and old, reminding longtime fans why they fell in love with his work while introducing new audiences to his magic.

The Amazing Spider-Man from 2012 to 2014, before reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. His take on the cult classic superhero leant Peter Parker a quippy, laissez faire charm that won over franchise fans, who will now have the chance to meet him in Abu Dhabi later this month.

His arrival at MEFCC 2025 is more than just a celebrity appearance-it's a chance to reignite childhood memories, turn dreams into reality, and spark that unmistakable Spidey sense of excitement. Whether you grew up watching him swing through the city or were inspired by his emotional performances, this is a moment that will bring fans closer than ever to a true cinematic icon.

Alongside the news of this exciting headline, Natalia Dyer was officially announced earlier this week. With the fifth and final season of Stranger Things scheduled for this year, diehard viewers will be excited to see Natalia Dyer in Abu Dhabi from 19 - 20 April. The American actress is best known for her award-winning role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix hit series that has broken records worldwide.

This year's line-up of stars is bringing together fan favourites for the most incredible weekend celebration at the region's largest pop culture festival, MEFCC. Celebrities previously announced that will be joining Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-man) are Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler from Stranger Things), Grant Gustin (The Flash), Charlie Cox (Daredevil himself), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Emily Rudd (One Piece Pirate Queen, Nami), Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin), English Voice Actor, Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog).

Japanese Voice Actors, Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Hideo Ishikawa (Naruto's Itachi) and Kotono Mitsuishi (Sailor Moon), Tetsuya Kakihara (Natsu from Fairy Tail) and Kentaro Ito (Renji Abarai of Bleach) will also wow fans across the three days of MEFCC.

Meet the Star schedules are now released and can be found at mefcc.

Ticket Information

VIP Tickets are SOLD OUT! Limited quantities of standard tickets are available.

Standard Tickets: 1-Day Pass Friday - AED 150; 1-Day Pass Saturday - AED 185; 1 Day Pass Sunday - AED 150; 3-Day Pass - AED 395