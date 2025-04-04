Touchstream Launches Evqa: A Breakthrough In Video Quality Analysis For Streaming Providers

- Brenton OughMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Touchstream , a leader in cloud-based OTT monitoring solutions for video streaming, today announced the launch of eVQA (Encoder-based Video Quality Analysis), a revolutionary Video Quality Analysis (VQA) solution designed to streamline real-time video quality monitoring without the cost and complexity of traditional methods.eVQA leverages Common Media Server Data (CMSD) headers to provide real-time video quality insights directly from the encoder, eliminating the need for costly hardware probes or complex monitoring infrastructure. Unlike traditional VQA methods that require video decoding and Digital Rights Management (DRM) handling, eVQA integrates seamlessly into existing streaming workflows, enabling scalable, cost-effective monitoring.While CMSD has long been considered a promising but largely theoretical solution, Touchstream's eVQA is the first to bring it into real-world application. By extracting Media Quality Assessment (MQA) data from the encoder and embedding it into CMSD headers, eVQA enables real-time monitoring at scale. This eliminates the need for expensive hardware probes, reduces operational complexity, and provides instant visibility into encoding quality, allowing engineers to detect and address issues before they impact viewers.eVQA's software-based approach ensures efficient, cost-effective monitoring of multiple streams without additional hardware. By tapping directly into the encoding process, it ensures uninterrupted streaming through automated pipeline switching, minimising disruptions and playback failures.“eVQA is a game-changer for video engineers and streaming providers,” said Brenton Ough, CEO & Co-Founder of Touchstream.“By embedding MQA data into CMSD headers, we deliver real-time visibility into video quality without additional hardware, reducing costs while improving streaming performance.”By adopting eVQA, streaming providers gain a powerful, data-driven approach to video quality analysis, ensuring superior viewer experiences while reducing operational complexity. As the industry moves toward CMSD adoption, eVQA positions video platforms at the forefront of innovation.For more information about Touchstream eVQA, visit evqa/About TouchstreamTouchstream is a global leader in OTT monitoring, partnering with the world's top broadcasters and live streaming events. Its SaaS solutions empower video operations teams to ensure best-in-class Quality of Service (QoS) through proactive monitoring across the entire video workflow. As an AWS Technology Partner, Touchstream has completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), joined the AWS ISV Accelerate program, and integrated natively with AWS Elemental MediaSuite products to enhance streaming performance and reliability.

