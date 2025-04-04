AWARD-WINNING NO ADDRESS BEGINS PREMIUM STREAMING APRIL 4TH

Inspired by true events, this thought-provoking & inspirational film aims to address the realities of homelessness in America with call-to-action.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Craig Films announced today that its award-winning debut feature film, NO ADDRESS , starring GRAMMYAward-winning singer/songwriter and actress, Ashanti, will make its streaming debut on various digital platforms for premium video on demand, including Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home and more on April 4, 2025. Robert Craig Films partnered with Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment, as its streaming distribution partner. NO ADDRESS shares the personal journeys of those experiencing homelessness, reminding us that homelessness could happen to anyone.Inspired by true events, this compelling drama follows the harrowing journey of Lauren, a young woman pushed onto the streets and forced to survive against all odds. Alongside a makeshift family of outcasts -each with their own haunting story of struggle and loss-Lauren discovers that home is not just a place, but the people who refuse to let you fall.Mark S. Allen, critic with ABC TV, shares NO ADDRESS is“an unflinchingly honest portrayal of homelessness in America, brought to life by a powerhouse cast that delivers raw, heartfelt performances. It sparks a conversation, leaving audiences both heartbroken and hopeful in equal measure... A must-see, game-changing movie event.”Directed by Julia Verdin (“Maya”,“Americans With No Address”) and featuring stellar performances from Lucas Jade Zumann (“20th Century Women”, "Anne with an E," "Chicago Fire"), Beverly D'Angelo (“National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation”, "Entourage, "Vegas Vacation”), Isabella Ferreira (“Crush”, "Love, Victor," "Orange is the New Black"), William Baldwin ("Gossip Girl," "Parenthood,"“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”), Xander Berkeley (“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”, "The Walking Dead," "24"), Ty Pennington ("Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," "Trading Spaces"), Kristanna Loken (“Terminator 3”, "Boy Meets World"), Patricia Velasquez (“The Mummy”,“The Mummy Returns”, "Arrested Development") and Ashanti (“Coach Carter”,“John Tucker Must Die”), NO ADDRESS is a raw and unflinching look at the dark realities of homelessness; all the while inspiring viewers to never stop believing in hope and the unstoppable human spirit.“We're incredibly grateful for the tremendous response NO ADDRESS received in theaters nationwide, including an outstanding 98% Popcornmeter audience score on Rotten Tomatoes,” said Jennifer Stolo, CEO & Producer at Robert Craig Films.“Audiences are connecting deeply with this story of resilience and humanity. Now, we're excited to make the film available for home viewing, so even more people can be moved and inspired by its moving message.”Stolo brings her wealth of experience in leading social-impact organizations most recently through her tenure at Make-A-Wish as the President & CEO of the Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada chapter, Stolo passionately shared Robert Craig Films is deeply committed to addressing the urgent issue of homelessness and has pledged to donate 50% of net profits from the NO ADDRESS productions to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and churches that are working tirelessly to combat the homelessness cycle within their communities. Over 1,000 organizations have applied to receive donations through this giveback initiative.The film is complemented by the original motion picture soundtrack with original songs from Ashanti, Fred Hammond, Ryan Griffin, Montell Jordan, Rachael Lampa, and various other artists. Additionally, there is a compelling novel written by NY Times bestselling author, Ken Abraham; an audiobook narrated by Ashanti; an interactive study guide with accompanying video sessions by Max Lucado, Amy Grant, and Myrka Dellanos; and a shocking documentary – all designed to inspire action and foster empathy. Collectively known as“The Big 5 GIVEBACK”, the impact of every NO ADDRESS purpose-driven purchase directly helps support those experiencing homelessness.###Official LinksTrailer:Website:Press Room: /pressSocial: Follow @NoAddressMovie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTubeAbout Mill Creek EntertainmentMill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry's leading independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to all primary retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets, and distributes a dynamic array of film and television content to over 30,000 retail stores and thousands of websites, reaching millions of customers across North America. Mill Creek Entertainment's expansive library includes Oscar-winning theatrical feature films, Emmy-winning classic and current TV series, original documentary productions, and pop-culture favorites that enlighten, educate, and entertain. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.About Alliance NetworkAlliance Network (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administering multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit .About Robert Craig FilmsBased in California, Robert Craig Films develops, creates and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion and generosity in the communities they live in. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. For more information, visit .Media ContactsLeigh-Anne Anderson...Heather Atherton...

