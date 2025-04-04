AWISEE.Com Expands Globally, Tapping Into The Growing US Influencer Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US influencer marketing is on track to surpass $10 billion in 2025, according to Emarketer . The researcher expected the industry to grow by 16% in 2024, but it now estimates that there was a growth of 23.7% in the US. These numbers are a clear indication of how brands are investing heavily in influencer collaborations and the need for businesses to create strategic social media campaigns.

AWISEE has recognized the shift in marketing trends and expanded its reach to a global scale, with a strong focus on the US market. The agency is increasingly connecting American brands with top-tier influencers in the country and beyond.

"As influencer marketing budgets continue to grow, brands need smarter, more sustainable strategies," says Andrea Noureddine , AWISEE's Influencer Marketing Coordinator. "We ensure our clients aren't just following trends but setting them – by diversifying their influencer partnerships, optimizing campaigns, and driving measurable business growth."

This expansion solidifies AWISEE's position as a leader in KOL and influencer marketing.

Embracing a Multi-Platform Approach in Influencer Marketing

Since influencer marketing became popular, TikTok has been leading the way, thanks to its strong marketing algorithm and the short-form nature of its content. However, a lot has been changing in the industry, and it's now clear that brands need to adopt multi-platform strategies to ensure they maximize the impact of their campaigns and maintain a consistent reach. This has been underlined by TikTok's regulatory uncertainty in the US, with the platform briefly shutting down in January 2025.







Source: YouTube

According to Andrea, "AWISEE has a strong focus on helping brands move beyond TikTok when it comes to influencer marketing. The platform makes it easy to create campaigns and collaborate with influencers, but it's time for brands to embrace Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and other platforms."

This is important for several reasons:



It helps maintain audience engagement even if a platform's policies change.

Brands can reach different demographics by creating varied content formats. Brands can maximize visibility by tapping into influencers from different social media platforms.



One platform that is positioning itself well for influencer marketing is YouTube, having recently revamped BrandConnect , its influencer marketing hub.







Source: YouTube

The update brings a new central hub for advertisers to manage creator collaborations, integration with Google Ads for analytics and measurement, and improved asset linking. YouTube has also shifted back to self-service partnerships as they make it easier for brands to connect with influencers and measure campaign effectiveness.

How AWISEE is Expanding Globally

As influencer marketing continues to transform how digital advertising is conducted, AWISEE is scaling its operations on a global scale to help brands stay ahead.

According to Andrea, the agency's expansion isn't just about reaching more markets but helping brands establish themselves across different regions and platforms.

Here's how the agency is making that happen:

Entering New Markets

After its founding in 2018, the marketing agency primarily operated in Europe. However, over the years, it has expanded to different regions and now has a footing in North America, Latin America, and Asia.

This expansion plays a key role in helping brands that want to establish themselves locally get connected to local influencers. When it's time to move beyond regional borders, AWISEE can then help them expand through its global partnerships.

Diversifying Platform Strategies

The shutdown of TikTok in the US was a wake-up call for brands and agencies to move beyond a single platform. AWISEE is helping with this as it has influencers across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and other emerging platforms. This is important as brands can minimize the risk of policy changes while also tapping into new audiences with content relevant to them.

Building a Global Team

To support its expansion, AWISEE is hiring top talent worldwide, from influencer managers to digital strategists. This is a strategic move meant to ensure that brands get influencer marketing strategies optimized for the regions in which they operate. The quality of recruitment talent across the regions also helps the company stay ahead of industry trends and strategies.

"As we expand our influencer marketing services, we're also excited to welcome more talent globally," says Gustav , CEO of AWISEE.

Interested in joining the AWISEE team? Check out available jobs here .

Future-Proofing Influencer Marketing

Social media platforms are always evolving, as are the regulatory policies in different countries. Algorithms can change, platforms and countries can shift their policies, and audience behavior can significantly affect the performance of marketing campaigns.

To stay ahead, brands need to have flexible, data-driven strategies that can adapt to changes instead of simply reacting. AWISEE ensures that its clients are prepared in different ways:



Using real-time data analytics to refine influencer partnerships and already-running campaign strategies.

Monitoring social media trends to make marketing campaigns more relevant.

Testing new platforms and establishing new influencer partnerships to diversify content formats and ensure relevance. Building long-term collaborations between brands and influencers who align with their values.

"Influencer marketing goes beyond chasing trends as long-lasting relationships and stable social media presence are what drive the real results," says Andrea. "By adopting a global approach and multi-platform influencer marketing, we are helping brands future-proof their strategies and keep their audiences engaged, regardless of the changes that come up in digital marketing."

With this approach, AWISEE is helping brands not just to keep up but lead the way.

Contact :

Jerina Kyle Cadeliña

...

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by AWISEE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at