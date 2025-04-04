Russia Will Remain Long-Term Threat To NATO Even After War In Ukraine Ends Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Within NATO, no one harbors illusions about Russia's intentions, and the military alliance views Russia as a long-term threat -- even after Russia's war against Ukraine ends.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Ukrinform reports.

"For President Trump coming in to say 'I want to do the utmost to bring this war to a just and lasting end,' I think, is commendable. And that's what I'm saying. And they're working tirelessly, tirelessly to do that. For NATO it's clear. For the whole of NATO, Russia is the long-term threat, even if this war will come to an end. Let's not be naive about Russia. Nobody is naive about Russia," Rutte said.

He said that greater efforts are now needed to help bring the war to an end, to work in close coordination with Ukraine, to engage and inform European populations, and to draw on the experience and very practical guidance offered by the United Kingdom regarding what steps may follow once a ceasefire or peace agreement is eventually reached.

"I think this is exactly how the Alliance should function, working together, trying to get things done. Making sure, and acknowledging, that this is not only a European conflict, but with China and North Korea and Iran being involved here, supporting Russia's war effort, it's onslaught on Ukraine. And that it is really a global issue," Rutte added.

He expressed confidence that authoritarian regimes around the world are closely watching how the war in Ukraine concludes -- especially the leadership of China, which also has unresolved territorial issues with its neighbors.

NATO foreign ministers met in Brussels to discuss ways to strengthen NATO's defense and deterrence posture and to scale up assistance to Ukraine.

On April 3, the NATO-Ukraine Council convened with the participation of Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.