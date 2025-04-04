Usqrisk Head Of US Pricing Recognized By Business Insurance

Alex Chen named a 2025 Break Out Award winner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USQRisk, the international managing general agent specializing in alternative risk transfer and unique risk solutions, congratulates its head of U.S. Pricing, Alex Chen, for being selected as a winner of the 2025 Business Insurance Break Out Awards. Recipients of Break Out Awards are recognized as risk management and insurance professionals who are on track to lead the industry into the future.“In the past two years, USQRisk has experienced fantastic growth, and has delivered some of the most complex and unique insurance products on the market today,” said Anibal Moreno, CEO of USQRisk.“Alex is a key member of our team, and a driver of that growth. This recognition is well deserved, and I look forward to seeing how Alex continues to grow and lead as a part of the USQRisk team.”Chen joined USQRisk in 2023 and supports the underwriting of alternative risk transfer solutions globally while also leading the pricing of the MGA's U.S. deals. Additionally, Chen works alongside the leadership team to develop new products and solutions to address the ever-changing risk landscape and evolving needs of clients.“I'm honored to be recognized by the Business Insurance team. The 2025 Break Out Awards list includes many of our industries' most innovative minds. It is humbling to be recognized alongside them,” said Chen.“This recognition speaks to the culture and opportunity for growth at USQRisk. The people I work with every day are creating special solutions to many of the problems impacting our industry. Working with them has played a huge role in shaping my professional career and is a big part of why I was named a 2025 Break Out Award winner.To read the full list of Business Insurance Break Out Award recipients, visit .About USQRiskUSQRisk focuses on customized risk management solutions to help clients manage volatility and overcome the shortcomings of traditional risk transfer solutions. Leveraging the company's combined 250+ years of underwriting and risk management expertise in senior roles at major insurers and brokers like Allianz, Zurich, Chubb, Aon and Marsh, USQRisk provides nimble solutions to meet the needs of real-world problems. For more information visit

James McKinsey

Kimball Hughes Public Relations

+1 610-559-7585

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.