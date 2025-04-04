Energetic Harmony Expands Holistic Stress Relief Services With Emotion Code For Professionals Facing Chronic Stress Or Past Trauma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energetic Harmony SM, a leader in holistic stress relief, proudly announces the expansion of its services to include Emotion Code -a powerful modality specifically designed to help age 30+ professionals release trapped emotions that contribute to persistent work-life challenges.





Official badge certifying Harmony Major as a credentialed Emotion Code Practitioner, reflecting Energetic Harmony's commitment to trauma-informed, high-quality holistic care

"When professionals come to us, they've typically tried everything, from therapy, to yoga, to meditation apps, without lasting results,” explains Harmony Major, President and Lead Wellness Strategist of Energetic Harmony.“Emotion Code offers something fundamentally different-a strategic way to identify and release what's literally trapped in their tissues."

This approach aligns with groundbreaking research from Dr. Candace Pert, former Chief of Brain Biochemistry at the National Association of Mental Health, who discovered that emotions are physical things that can become stuck in bodily tissues.

As one of the few practices available online, owned by a pioneering Black energy healer , Energetic Harmony continues to break barriers in inclusiveness in wellness, while delivering scientifically-informed approaches to stress relief that go beyond conventional methods.

Energetic Harmony's approach stands apart through its intentional integration of multiple evidence-informed healing modalities, including master-level reiki, Yoga for Normal BodiesSM, sound, movement, & breath therapy, and now Emotion Code. Unlike typical wellness practices with multiple related but disjointed offerings, Energetic Harmony strategically“stacks” modalities based on each client's specific needs and patterns.

The results speak volumes. One client reported: "After my first energy medicine session, I found it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. For the first time in a long time, I woke up feeling rested instead of exhausted." Another shared: "I struggled with debilitating nosebleeds, hay fever, and sinus infections for 4 decades. After a few months of working with Harmony-for completely unrelated issues-my seasonal allergies disappeared completely!"

"Like any holistic approach, energy medicine approaches like Emotion Code work differently for each person," explains Major. "The body remembers what the conscious mind has forgotten. Energy medicine works directly with the subconscious and energy systems to address root causes that conventional approaches often miss. Many clients experience significant shifts within just a few sessions, while deeper patterns may need focused work across several months. But it's not an endless process-it's strategic rebalancing that targets exactly what's keeping you stuck."

To celebrate this expansion, Energetic Harmony is offering steeply discounted introductory sessions for new clients interested in experiencing the Emotion Code firsthand.

Harmony Major, CSFC, RYT-200, ECP-1, President & Lead Wellness Strategist for Energetic Harmony

About Energetic Harmony

Established in 2021, Energetic Harmony helps tough, age 30+ professionals release the stress from their tissues to resolve work-life issues. The practice, owned by pioneering Black Energy Healer and Entrepreneur Performance Strategist Harmony Major, CSFC, CRP, RYT-200, offers Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM) therapies strategically designed to relieve stubborn symptoms of chronic stress and emotional trauma.

