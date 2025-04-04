Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Crochet Tool (CSK-703)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a software developer, and I wanted to create an innovative way to count stitches in real time and track your overall progress while crocheting," said an inventor, from West Columbia ̧ S.C., "so I invented the CROCHET I O T DEVICE. My design eliminates the need to repeatedly go back and count stitches. It also helps avoid the frustration of pulling out a row or several rows of work to fix an error."

The invention provides a smart way to count stitches and track progress when crocheting. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually count. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also could help prevent mistakes caused by miscounting stitches. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for crochet enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-703, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED