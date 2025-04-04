Ajinomoto Foods North America Awards Hockey Player Development Scholarship To Local Ontario Family

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This scholarship represents empowering young athletes, fostering resilience, and strengthening families. The Herreras, ages 14 and 11, have been part of the Junior Reign since they were five years old. As a veteran family balancing homeschooling and caregiving for an injured service member, their journey is a testament to commitment, sacrifice, and the power of community support.

"Our mission goes beyond food-we strive to enrich lives, promote wellbeing and uplift communities," said Hiroshi Kaho, President and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America. "Michael and Joshua embody the spirit of perseverance and passion, and we are honored to support them as they pursue their dreams both on and off the ice."

For the Herrera family, this scholarship is more than financial support-it's a vote of confidence in the hard work, discipline, and love for the sport that Michael and Joshua have cultivated over the years.

"The Junior Reign program has provided a foundation for our boys to grow not just as players, but as individuals," said Indira Herrera, mother of Michael and Joshua. "This generous scholarship from Ajinomoto Foods allows them to continue striving for excellence in hockey while reinforcing the incredible values of teamwork, dedication, and resilience."

The scholarship was officially presented on March 29 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, during an Ontario Reign game. Ajinomoto Foods North America has partnered with the Hope Reigns Foundation to fund the Junior Reign scholarship, reinforcing their deep-rooted commitment to investing in the local community.

With over a decade of impact in Ontario, California, Ajinomoto Foods North America continues to be a pillar of support for local families, proving that investing in the next generation is the ultimate game-changer.

About Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality and culturally inspired frozen food products that meet the ever-evolving needs of consumers. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life through food, making everyday eating a happy experience.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products. Leveraging the Ajinomoto Group's history with amino acids via "AminoScience", Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. is pioneering the science of wellbeing. Our quality and safety standards combined with our culinary expertise inspires our belief in sharing the joy of food. Our diverse range of frozen foods combines premium ingredients with exceptional flavor, making it easier for people to enjoy balanced meals without compromising on taste.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. consumer brands include: Ajinomoto, Jose Ole, Ling Ling and Tai Pei. Our products can be found at Costco, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and more. For more information, please visit .

About Ontario Reign

The Ontario Reign are the top minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings in the American Hockey League (AHL) and play their home games at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The Reign play a total of 72 games during the AHL's regular season from October to April, with 36 home games at Toyota Arena before the league's Calder Cup Playoffs take place in May and June. Reign games consist of exhilarating hockey in Southern California, with exciting theme nights, group experience opportunities, and fun for all ages!

