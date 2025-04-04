Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Cinematic Global Campaign Celebrating How Travel Shapes Us

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Marriott Bonvoy approached this campaign from a new strategic perspective: the most powerful thing about travel isn't just where travelers stay, but what stays with them forever. "You Are The Greatest Souvenir" explores the myriad ways travel with Marriott Bonvoy can shape you – from discovering a new passion for nature, to forging a deeper connection with a destination, or perhaps even getting a tattoo inspired by the local art – it is not about the souvenirs you buy, but the person it helps you become.

The campaign, developed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy New York, captures Marriott Bonvoy's evolution by focusing on the deep, identity-shaping moments that travel offers across three of the portfolio's most defining experiences: outdoor lodging, award-winning dining, and boutique hotels. Whether waking up under the stars in a luxury tented camp, toasting a new friend at a hidden cocktail bar, or savoring a dish that lingers long after the last bite, these moments are more than just memories, with Marriott Bonvoy alongside every step of the way.

"Consumers today view travel as core to life, and being part of Marriott Bonvoy gives you access to a world that will help shape who you are forever," says Peggy Roe, Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International . "The experiences we offer are not just destinations – they are transformative journeys, capturing the essence of what it means to explore the world and, in turn, discover yourself. This campaign is a celebration of how travel shapes us, deepens our connection to the world, and leaves an indelible mark on our identity."

Directed by Fleur Fortuné, whose work has captivated both art and fashion worlds, the campaign immerses viewers in Marriott Bonvoy's diverse portfolio through a cinematic journey. Fortuné's signature visual storytelling brings the campaign to life with a series of scenes – each one unfolding a unique experience that speaks to a new generation of travelers.

The cinematic vignettes, such as "Sleeping with Wildlife " and "Dim Sum Destination ," weave compelling stories captured on location at Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands around the world. These experiences highlight the brand's global presence and its commitment to offering more than just a stay – travel that shapes you through the memories you create, with Marriott Bonvoy as your partner in helping you become the greatest souvenir of all.

Launching on April 5, the campaign will roll out across a variety of high-impact cultural moments. Starting with the NCAA® DI Men's Final Four® and DI Women's Championship games alongside other major sports and entertainment moments on linear TV, the campaign will also be featured on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, as well as in major airports and on United Airlines flights. Travelers can engage with the campaign through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, a curated collection of exclusive experiences in culinary, sports, music, and entertainment-including the recently announced collaboration with Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER TOUR.

To discover more about Marriott Bonvoy's world of hotels, experiences, and membership benefits, visit or follow the conversation on Instagram, TikTok , YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders .

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here . Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders .

