Firstenergy Names Nick Pearson Vice President, Federal Government Affairs

AKRON, Ohio, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) announced today that Nick Pearson has been named Vice President, Federal Government Affairs, effective April 7.

In this role, Pearson will oversee the company's Washington, D.C. offices and guide engagement and strategy on federal energy policy issues that significantly impact the company's customers, employees and operations. Pearson will report to Amanda Mertens Campbell, Vice President of External Affairs.

"Nick's energy industry knowledge, coupled with his years of experience working on Capitol Hill, will be instrumental in advocating for our customers and business as the nation's energy landscape continues to evolve," said Campbell. "With his leadership, I'm confident FirstEnergy will help shape federal energy policies that support reliable, affordable energy for our customers."

Pearson joins FirstEnergy with more than 22 years of government relations, public policy and business experience. He most recently served as Head of Congressional Affairs for Google Cloud, where he worked with governments and industry to bring greater competition to cloud services while advocating for cloud services' important role in the future of AI, energy and national security. He also has served as the Global Head of Energy Policy for Google and held various roles in government affairs and public policy with the company.

Prior to Google, Pearson led the Washington, D.C. office of the public energy provider Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he was deeply involved in energy policy issues for the organization, including existing and advanced nuclear as well as transmission planning. He also spearheaded outreach on behalf of TVA to federal agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Pearson also has worked on a number of state and federal campaigns for officials in Georgia and served as the Vice President of Government and Political Affairs for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, representing the legislative and regulatory interests of the association's 4,500 members. Early in his career, he worked on the legislative staff for U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson as well as in the Georgia General Assembly for both the Senate Majority Leader and the President Pro Tempore.

Pearson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and speech communications from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. He has served on the boards of the Georgia State Society and Everybody Wins! DC as well as for the District of Columbia Public Education Foundation Young Professional Committee. He is a member of the National Energy Resources Organization and volunteers with DC Central Kitchen.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp .

